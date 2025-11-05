Local Business Owners of Five Star Painting of Cincinnati Earn Top Honor as Franchise of the Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Award Presented at Neighborly's 2025 Reunion Conference in Nashville, Celebrating Exceptional Franchise Leadership and Customer Service

Cincinnati, OH, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colin and Ashley Nellis, owners of Five Star Painting of Cincinnati, have received the prestigious Five Star Painting Franchise of the Year Award at Neighborly's 2025 Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. This award recognizes franchise owners for their commitment to exceptional business growth, customer service, and team leadership.









Five Star Painting of Cincinnati - Owners, Colin and Ashley Nellis

“Receiving the Franchise of the Year Award from Five Star Painting is a tremendous honor,” said Colin Nellis.“This award reflects our commitment to our customers, placing their needs at the forefront of everything we do. As the best painter Cincinnati has to offer, our success stems from respect, integrity, and a genuine desire to exceed expectations. We're proud of our dedicated team and their commitment to providing the best possible experience for our customers every day.”

The Franchise of the Year Award also acknowledges owners who positively impact their communities through service and leadership.

David Sutter, President of Five Star Painting, commended the Nellis' dedication to excellence.“This award reflects Colin and Ashley's commitment to their business, team, and community. They embody Five Star Painting's core values, consistently going above and beyond to deliver outstanding service and customer satisfaction. We are proud of their accomplishments and the example they set for our entire system.”

Since opening their franchise in 2016, the Nellis' have built a reputation for professionalism and reliability. They specialize in interior painting and exterior painting in Cincinnati, offering high-quality residential and commercial painting services. Their commitment to excellence extends beyond Cincinnati, serving Mason, Loveland, West Chester, Indian Hill, Blue Ash, and Montgomery.

Nellis added,“We believe in treating every homeowner and their property with respect. Our skilled professionals are dedicated to ensuring that each project reflects our values and meets the expectations of our clients.”

Five Star Painting has become a trusted name in the Cincinnati area, known for its attention to detail and customer-focused approach. The Nellis' commitment to quality and service has established them as leaders in the painting industry. This release highlights Nellis' achievements as a Cincinnati painter, showcasing their dedication to delivering exceptional painting while supporting their local community.

For more information about Five Star Painting of Cincinnati, please call (513) 449-2725 or visit .





Five Star Painting of Cincinnati - Team

About Five Star Painting of Cincinnati

Five Star Painting® is North America's premier residential and commercial interior and exterior painting franchise. Founded in 2004, the company operates over 250 locations worldwide. Colin founded Five Star Painting of Cincinnati in 2016 after recognizing an opportunity to elevate the painting industry through a more professional, customer-focused approach. His background in remodeling, customer service, and business has given him a strong foundation for success. Guided by the core values of teamwork, respect, and trustworthiness, the team at Five Star Painting of Cincinnati continues to build a business defined by integrity and quality. Learn more about Five Star Painting by visiting

