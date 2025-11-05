Moms For Liberty School Board Candidates Win Races Nationwide
“Last night's results show that parents are reclaiming their voices in education,” said Tina Descovich, Moms for Liberty's Co-Founder and CEO.“This is the path forward to save America: local, consistent engagement on topics that matter to all moms and dads.”
The seventeen winning candidates represent communities across the United States, and each ran on platforms emphasizing parental rights, academic achievement, and a desire to see America's future generations thrive.
Moms for Liberty candidates swept their races in Pennsylvania. Victories were also declared in Alaska, Colorado, and Washington.
