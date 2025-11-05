Establishment Of National Law University A Historic Milestone: CJI Gavai

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) The Chief Justice of India, B.R. Gavai, on Wednesday said the establishment of Maharashtra National Law University is a historic milestone, adding that the commitment shown by the state government for legal education is remarkable.

“The quality of judicial infrastructure in Maharashtra is one of the best in the country,” he asserted in his speech at the launch of the Maharashtra National Law University project at Goregaon (West), in North Mumbai.

Stating that the Maharashtra government has provided valuable land for the Maharashtra National Law University project, the Chief Justice expressed confidence that the project will not only be of national but also international standard.

Addressing the students, the Chief Justice said that legal education is not just a profession but a tool for social transformation. Lawyers are social engineers who bring about social and economic justice.

In his speech, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Maharashtra will become a centre of international-level legal education.

“Maharashtra is the only state in the country to have three National Law Universities. All the permissions for the construction of the state-of-the-art project of Mumbai University have been completed. This project will become a centre of legal education not only for Maharashtra but also at an international level. The world's top universities will come to the 'Edu-City ' being built in Navi Mumbai,” he added.

“In today's times, all sectors of industry, business, social life and politics are closely linked to the education sector. Today, human capital is the most valuable asset. Earlier, human resources used to go to the capital; now the capital comes to human resources. Therefore, efforts are being made to create the best human resources in Maharashtra,” said the Chief Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the state government is committed to strengthening the judicial system.

“Expansion of the judiciary is the top priority of the state government. There will be no shortage of resources required for the judiciary,” he said.

Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Chandrashekhar said, "A law university is not just a centre for imparting education, but a place for shaping good citizens. The purpose of education is not just to acquire knowledge but to achieve excellence in life and the development of human values. A good student, teacher or citizen can only be first a good human being," he noted.