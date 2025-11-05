North America Top 100 Furniture Retailers 2025: A Bird's-Eye View Of The Furniture Retail Competitive Landscape With Company Rankings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The main market opportunities lie in expanding distribution channels and capitalizing on the demand for furniture in the US, Canada, and Mexico, particularly in categories like kitchens, living rooms, and bedrooms. Retailers can leverage import trends and competitive rankings to enhance market positioning.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Top 100 Furniture Retailers in North America, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Top 100 Furniture Retailers in North America report provides a bird's-eye view of the furniture retail competitive landscape in North America, with rankings and information for the 100 leading retailers.

For the Top 100 furniture retailers in North America, this study provides:



Ranking by total turnover for the last available year (2024 for most of the companies)

Company name and headquarters location (country)

Website

Distribution channel type Number of stores

The value of home furniture consumption in the US, Canada and Mexico and the incidence of imports enrich the analysis.

Countries Covered: the United states, Canada, Mexico.

Products considered: Kitchens, Upholstered furniture, Dining, and living rooms, Non-upholstered seats, Bedrooms, Mattresses, and Other furniture.

Top 100 Furniture Retailers in North America is part of a new series of research insights that focus on the leading furniture and furniture segments companies and include rankings and performance data of firms operating on a global level or by geographical areas.

