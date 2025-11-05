Disney And Pixar's Toy Story Celebrates 30 Years In Toronto With Toy Story In Concert
NOVEMBER 21–22 AT MERIDIAN HALL
Featuring the FILMharmonique Orchestra
Presented by DJB
Presentation licensed by Disney Concerts
TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In just over two weeks, Toronto audiences will experience Disney and Pixar's Toy Story as never before with Toy Story in Concert-a big screen presentation of the original film accompanied by a live orchestra!
Oscar®- and GRAMMY®-winning composer Randy Newman's iconic score will be brought to life by the FILMharmonique Orchestra, as they perform live in sync to the picture, original dialogue and sound effects (“live-to-picture”), led by conductor Francis Choinière.
Fans are invited to arrive early for fun photo ops, free with admission. Both performances will also feature an in-person introduction by popular movie critic and media personality Richard Crouse (CP24, CTV News Channel, NEWSTALK 1010).
The limited engagement-celebrating thirty years of Toy Story-marks the Canadian debut of the film concert event, which has previously delighted audiences internationally.
Toy Story in Concert is the perfect way to experience-or re-experience-Buzz, Woody, and the gang's first adventure ahead of next year's highly anticipated Toy Story 5!
Released in theatres on November 22, 1995, Toy Story forever changed filmmaking, storytelling and animation as the first-ever, feature-length computer animated (CGI) film.
Acclaimed for its characters, storytelling, and unforgettable music-including songs“You've Got a Friend in Me”,“Strange Things”, and“I Will Go Sailing No More”-Toy Story remains a beloved part of pop culture.
Toy Story in Concert blasts into Meridian Hall on Friday, November 21, 2025 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 2:00 PM. More information is available at.
Tickets can be purchased online at Text>Ticketmaster via or from the Meridian Hall / TO Live box office. Meridian Hall is located at 1 Front St E, Toronto.
ABOUT DISNEY CONCERTS
Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis.
ABOUT FILMHARMONIQUE ORCHESTRA
Founded in 2015, the FILMharmonique Orchestra is composed of world-class Canadian musicians with a passion for film music. Through its sold-out concerts each year around the country, the Orchestra aims to make classical music accessible to a wider audience.
ABOUT DJB LIVE ENTERTAINMENT
Founded in 2024, DJB works with Canada's top venues to create world-class, unforgettable live events and promote emerging and established talent. DJB is based in Mississauga, Ontario.
MEDIA CONTACT
DJB Live Entertainment
Michael Bastoli
...
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
Text>
Text>
