Statistical Methods For Process Validation Training Webinar: Enhancing Statistical Skills For Validation Projects, Focusing On Variance, Sample Distributions, And Process Capability
Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Statistical Methods for Process Validation (Sept 24, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
In this program, we will discuss the common statistics tools and techniques used in validation. Through real-world examples and interactive exercises, we will demonstrate the basic concepts of statistics and how to apply them to your validation projects. Discussion will center around measures of variance, sample distributions, and expressions of variance.
The session will conclude with a discussion of the concept of process capability and using process capability to set acceptance criteria for validation.
Who Should Attend:
- Quality Assurance Professionals R&D Scientists Technical Support Scientists Regulatory Affairs Professionals Manufacturing and Production Personnel involved in validation activities
Key Topics Covered:
- What is Statistics and why it matters for Validation Understanding regulatory expectations Concept of Variance: sources, measurement, and importance Normal vs. non-normal distributions Measuring and expressing variance: standard deviation, coefficient of variation Interactive exercise on measuring variance Introduction to Process Capability and how to measure it Using capability to define validation acceptance criteria Conclusion and open discussion
Speaker
Alan has over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry, both in basic research and in quality assurance. Alan spent 31 years at Abbott Laboratories. For the first 16 years as part of diagnostics R&D, he developed recombinant proteins used in diagnostics tests, received three US patents and published numerous papers and abstracts. Alan then transitioned to a quality assurance role where in both the Abbott Diagnostics and Abbott Molecular divisions, he was responsible for quality assurance for new product development, on-market product support and operations.
Alan's quality assurance experience extends from design control, change control, risk management, CAPA, process and test method validation and statistics. He has been lecturing on these topics worldwide for over 10 years.
Alan retired from Abbott in 2018 and now runs Design Quality Consultants, providing training, workshops and seminars in many areas of quality assurance. Alan received his BS degree in Microbiology from the University of Michigan and his MS degree in Molecular Biology and Immunochemistry from the University of Illinois.
