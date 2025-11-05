Statistical Methods For Process Validation Training Webinar: Enhancing Statistical Skills For Validation Projects, Focusing On Variance, Sample Distributions, And Process Capability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This program opens opportunities in enhancing statistical skills for validation projects, focusing on variance, sample distributions, and process capability, which are crucial for setting acceptance criteria in various industries.

In this program, we will discuss the common statistics tools and techniques used in validation. Through real-world examples and interactive exercises, we will demonstrate the basic concepts of statistics and how to apply them to your validation projects. Discussion will center around measures of variance, sample distributions, and expressions of variance.

The session will conclude with a discussion of the concept of process capability and using process capability to set acceptance criteria for validation.

Who Should Attend:



Quality Assurance Professionals

R&D Scientists

Technical Support Scientists

Regulatory Affairs Professionals Manufacturing and Production Personnel involved in validation activities

Key Topics Covered:



What is Statistics and why it matters for Validation

Understanding regulatory expectations

Concept of Variance: sources, measurement, and importance

Normal vs. non-normal distributions

Measuring and expressing variance: standard deviation, coefficient of variation

Interactive exercise on measuring variance

Introduction to Process Capability and how to measure it

Using capability to define validation acceptance criteria Conclusion and open discussion

Speaker

Alan has over 30 years of experience in the medical device industry, both in basic research and in quality assurance. Alan spent 31 years at Abbott Laboratories. For the first 16 years as part of diagnostics R&D, he developed recombinant proteins used in diagnostics tests, received three US patents and published numerous papers and abstracts. Alan then transitioned to a quality assurance role where in both the Abbott Diagnostics and Abbott Molecular divisions, he was responsible for quality assurance for new product development, on-market product support and operations.

Alan's quality assurance experience extends from design control, change control, risk management, CAPA, process and test method validation and statistics. He has been lecturing on these topics worldwide for over 10 years.

Alan retired from Abbott in 2018 and now runs Design Quality Consultants, providing training, workshops and seminars in many areas of quality assurance. Alan received his BS degree in Microbiology from the University of Michigan and his MS degree in Molecular Biology and Immunochemistry from the University of Illinois.

