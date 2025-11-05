Effective Design Of Experiments (DOE) Strategies Webinar: Enhancing Process Optimization Through Strategic DOE Approaches

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities include enhancing process optimization through strategic DOE approaches, improving understanding of processes without relying heavily on statistical analysis, and ensuring effective process validation. Avoiding common pitfalls and preventing expert bias are also key advantages for industry professionals.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Effective Design of Experiments (DOE) Strategies" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The effective and progressive use of a Screening DOE, a Mapping DOE and a Robust Process DOE will lead to a better understanding of the process and the location of the best optimum.

NOTE: This webinar does not focus on statistical methods, analysis of variance, and other techniques, but rather focuses on DOE strategies and the overall approach for successful DOEs.

Learning Objectives



Effective DOE strategies

Avoiding pitfalls when performing DOEs

How to capture the essence of a process

Using the right resolution at the right time

Use of DOEs during process validation

How to prevent "expert" bias when designing experiments

Letting the process do the talking "Poke the Alligator" - see how the process reacts

Who Should Attend:



Senior and middle management

Quality Assurance

Research and Development

Manufacturing

Production

Engineering

Design Engineers Design Assurance

Key Topics Covered:



Gauge R&R considerations

Screening DOEs

Mapping DOEs

Robust Process DOEs

Use of Six Sigma DMAIC when using DOEs and vice versa

Obtaining proper input from various stakeholders Use of DOEs during process validation

