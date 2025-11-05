Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Effective Design Of Experiments (DOE) Strategies Webinar: Enhancing Process Optimization Through Strategic DOE Approaches


2025-11-05 11:05:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Opportunities include enhancing process optimization through strategic DOE approaches, improving understanding of processes without relying heavily on statistical analysis, and ensuring effective process validation. Avoiding common pitfalls and preventing expert bias are also key advantages for industry professionals.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Effective Design of Experiments (DOE) Strategies" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The effective and progressive use of a Screening DOE, a Mapping DOE and a Robust Process DOE will lead to a better understanding of the process and the location of the best optimum.
NOTE: This webinar does not focus on statistical methods, analysis of variance, and other techniques, but rather focuses on DOE strategies and the overall approach for successful DOEs.
Learning Objectives

  • Effective DOE strategies
  • Avoiding pitfalls when performing DOEs
  • How to capture the essence of a process
  • Using the right resolution at the right time
  • Use of DOEs during process validation
  • How to prevent "expert" bias when designing experiments
  • Letting the process do the talking
  • "Poke the Alligator" - see how the process reacts

Who Should Attend:

  • Senior and middle management
  • Quality Assurance
  • Research and Development
  • Manufacturing
  • Production
  • Engineering
  • Design Engineers
  • Design Assurance

Key Topics Covered:

  • Gauge R&R considerations
  • Screening DOEs
  • Mapping DOEs
  • Robust Process DOEs
  • Use of Six Sigma DMAIC when using DOEs and vice versa
  • Obtaining proper input from various stakeholders
  • Use of DOEs during process validation

