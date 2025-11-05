Circana Unveils Winners Of The Seventh Annual Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards At AAPEX 2025
|Super Category
|Winner
|Accessories & Appearance
|Meguiar's
|Chemicals/Additives/Fluids
|Valvoline
|Maintenance & Repair
|Rain-X
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME August 2025, dollar share change among brands with at least $25 million in annual sales
|Category
|Winner
|Air Fresheners
|Yankee Candle
|Performance Chemicals
|Hot Shot's Secret
|Antifreeze/Coolant
|PEAK
|Motor Oil
|Mobil 1
|Passenger Car/Light Truck Tires
|Cooper
Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME August 2025, dollar share change among brands with at least $25 million in annual sales
About Circana
Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. of and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.
