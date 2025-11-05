Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Circana Unveils Winners Of The Seventh Annual Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards At AAPEX 2025


2025-11-05 11:05:00
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CircanaTM has announced the winners of its seventh annual Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards. The awards will be presented at the Automotive Aftermarket Products Expo (AAPEX) in Las Vegas, Nov. 4-6, 2025.

These awards honor brands that achieved the highest gains in United States market share across key segments of the aftermarket and tire industries. Circana determined winners in the categories of accessories and appearance; chemicals, additives and fluids; maintenance and repair; and core tires using its Retail Tracking Service, which gathers sales data from a diverse panel of retailers, including automotive specialty, mass market, tires, e-commerce, and more.

“The Automotive Aftermarket continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience in the face of economic headwinds, remaining one of the strongest performers among general merchandise industries tracked by Circana,” said Steve Flavin, president of Circana's automotive practice.“As consumer behaviors evolve, the brands recognized this year have shown exceptional agility and commitment - earning their place among the industry's top growth leaders.”

Circana 2025 Automotive Aftermarket Performance Awards
Winners for Top U.S. Market Share Increase

Super Category Winner
Accessories & Appearance Meguiar's
Chemicals/Additives/Fluids Valvoline
Maintenance & Repair Rain-X

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME August 2025, dollar share change among brands with at least $25 million in annual sales

Category Winner
Air Fresheners Yankee Candle
Performance Chemicals Hot Shot's Secret
Antifreeze/Coolant PEAK
Motor Oil Mobil 1
Passenger Car/Light Truck Tires Cooper

Source: Circana, Retail Tracking Service, 12ME August 2025, dollar share change among brands with at least $25 million in annual sales

About Circana
Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana's predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana's Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. of and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.

