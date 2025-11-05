Lotus Foods' Wide White Rice Ramen Gains Rapid Retail Traction Amid Rising Demand For Better-For-You Pantry Staples

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Now Available in more than 3,400 stores nationwide, including Publix, Kroger, Sprouts, Walmart, Harris Teeter, and Whole Foods (February 2026)

Richmond, Calif. (November 5, 2025)-, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Foods, a global pioneer in heirloom, organic, and regenerative rice cultivation, announced today that its Organic Wide White Rice Ramen Noodles are now available in more than 3,400 stores nationwide, including Publix, Kroger, Sprouts, and Harris Teeter. In addition to its presence at major national accounts, it is now available in regional and specialty retailers, including Lund's & Byerly's, Heinen's, Hy-Vee, NCG, Nugget, Harmon's, Erewhon, Earth Fare, Azure Standard, and MOM's Organic Market, among others. Whole Foods will begin stocking the four-pack in February 2026.

On shelves for less than a year, Wide White Rice Ramen has already gained strong traction, secured significant new distribution, and is resonating with consumers seeking healthier, better-for-you alternatives to traditional ramen. Coinciding with November, Gluten-Free Diet Awareness Month, this expansion reinforces Lotus Foods' commitment to providing accessible, allergen-friendly staples that align with evolving consumer preferences for clean, simple ingredients.

Combined with its continued growth online via Walmart and Amazon, this early momentum reflects the growing demand for clean-label, versatile pantry staples. Ramen products containing wide-format noodles are growing +38% year-over-year, compared to just 0.5% growth for the overall category, according to SPINS. Lotus Foods is well-positioned to capture this momentum with its Organic Wide White Rice Ramen, delivering both innovation and consumer appeal.

Clean Ingredient Innovation Meets Consumer Demand

Lotus Foods' Wide White Rice Ramen is crafted with just one ingredient-organic white rice-and offers a unique, wide noodle shape with an irresistibly bouncy bite. Gluten-free, non-GMO, never fried, and free from artificial additives, these noodles provide a wholesome alternative to traditional ramen, delivering the versatility shoppers want for both simple weeknight meals and creative, chef-inspired dishes.

“The early momentum of our Wide White Rice Ramen shows how much consumers value clean, simple ingredients paired with a delicious eating experience,” said Andrew Burke, CEO of Lotus Foods.“Expanding into more than 3,000 stores in less than a year underscores Lotus Foods' ability to innovate and deliver on what today's shoppers are asking for.”

Quick Facts:

Product: Lotus Foods Organic Wide White Rice Ramen 4-pack

What It Is: Wide, bouncy rice noodles crafted from just one ingredient - organic white rice

Key Features: Gluten-free, non-GMO, never fried, clean-label, free from artificial additives

Price: $6.99 for one 10-oz bag

News: Expanded distribution to 3,400+ stores nationwide. Retailers carrying the product include Publix, Kroger, Sprouts, Walmart, and Amazon

About Lotus Foods

Since 1995, Lotus Foods has partnered with small family farmers worldwide, promoting regenerative rice cultivation while preserving biodiversity. As a certified B Corporation, Lotus Foods is committed to“Changing How Rice Is Grown around the World” by championing regenerative initiatives such as the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), which they call More Crop Per Drop®. More Crop Per Drop® minimizes water usage, empowers women, financially rewards farmers, and reduces climate impact.

Lotus Foods believes in the power of rice to bring people together with products that enrich meals, inspire creativity, and deepen connections. Lotus Foods is leading the way in rice-based noodles, with a full assortment of Rice Ramen, Pad Thai, Soba, Pho, and Udon Noodles. Their product line also includes heirloom, organic and pigmented rice varieties, Heat & Eat Rice Pouches, and Soup Cups, available at major retailers nationwide.

Footnote:

SPINS (Multiple Items) MULO & NATURAL CHANNEL| 52 weeks Ending 08/10/25





Attachments



Clean Ingredient Innovation Meets Consumer Demand

Lotus Foods Organic Wide White Rice Ramen 4-pack Lotus Foods' Organic Wide White Rice Ramen Noodles now available in more than 3,400 stores nationwide

CONTACT: Contact: Lotus Foods PR Molly Antos T: (847) 848-2090...