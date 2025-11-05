Beyond Meat, Inc. Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Beyond Meat, Inc., (“Beyond Meat" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BYND) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Beyond Meat makes plant-based meat alternatives. In late 2023, the company went through a global operations review and depreciated certain long-lived assets. Beyond Meat said that these assets were recorded in assets held for sale in its consolidated balance sheet at the lower of their carrying value or fair value less costs to sell, and that there were no impairments. BFA is investigating whether Beyond Meat inflated the value of certain long-lived assets. On October 24, 2025, Beyond Meat announced that it“expects to record a non-cash impairment charge for the three months ended September 27, 2025, related to certain of its long-lived assets,” which it“expected to be material.” On this news, the price of Beyond Meat stock dropped roughly 23%, from $2.84 per share on October 23, 2025 to $2.185 per share on October 24, 2025. Then, on November 3, 2025, the company delayed its earnings announcement for 3Q 25 as it needed more time to complete the impairment review. This news caused Beyond Meat stock to decline substantially during the trading day on November 3, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

