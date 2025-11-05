CIRRUS AVIATION PARTNERS WITH THEOS TO LAUNCH FIRST-EVER BY-THE-SEAT PROGRAM FOR LAS VEGAS RACE WEEK & NEW YEAR's EVE

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Cirrus Aviation Services, the largest private aviation company in Nevada and one of the largest in the United States, is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever by-the-seat membership program in partnership with Theos, an exclusive membership club curating high-caliber travel and lifestyle experiences for a discerning clientele, offering private direct flights between Van Nuys, Calif., and Las Vegas, Nev., on its spacious Challenger 850 aircraft. The program officially debuts during the highly anticipated Las Vegas Race Week, Nov. 20–23, 2025, with packages that include both round-trip and one-way options.

To celebrate the launch of its partnership with Theos, Cirrus Aviation is offering two exclusive opportunities for non-members to experience Theos flights-Las Vegas Race Week, Nov. 20–23, and an upcoming New Year's Eve schedule. These are the only chances non-members can fly with Theos, providing front-row access to high-demand routes while enjoying curated amenities, personalized service, and seamless ground transportation through Theos's exclusive partner, Kaptyn. Guests who choose to apply for Theos will have their membership fee waived from now until the end of the year.

“Our partnership with Theos represents an exciting new chapter for Cirrus Aviation, bringing the flexibility and convenience of private aviation to more travelers than ever before,” said Eric Grilly, President of Cirrus Aviation Services.“Race Week is the perfect moment to debut this program and introduce guests to Theos, with another exclusive non-member opportunity coming this New Year's Eve. We're thrilled to showcase how curated experiences, personalized service, and seamless travel-both in the air and on the ground-can redefine what private aviation means for our members.”

Race Week Packages:

Round-trip (Nov. 20–23): Van Nuys ↔ Las Vegas - $3,400 per seat

One-way (Nov. 20): Van Nuys → Las Vegas - $1,750 per seat

One-way (Nov. 23): Las Vegas → Van Nuys - $1,750 per seat

Flight Schedule:

Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025

Departure: 2:00 p.m. PST, Van Nuys

Arrival: 2:50 p.m. PST, Las Vegas

Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025

Departure: 2:00 p.m. PST, Las Vegas

Arrival: 2:50 p.m. PST, Van Nuys

For more information, visit

ABOUT CIRRUS AVIATION SERVICES

Founded in 2009, Cirrus Aviation Services has established itself as one of the premier private aviation companies in the United States. Based in Las Vegas, NV, Van Nuys, CA and Dallas, TX, the company delivers exceptional private aviation solutions through a comprehensive suite of services including aircraft management, on-demand charter and membership programs. With an unwavering dedication to safety, personalization, and long-term value, Cirrus Aviation continues to set the standard for excellence in private aviation. Cirrus proudly maintains an ARGUS Platinum Elite Rating, the aviation industry's highest safety accreditation. Learn more at cirrusav

ABOUT THEOS

Theos is an exclusive membership club curating high-caliber travel and lifestyle experiences for a discerning clientele. Focused on Southern California and Las Vegas, THEOS provides unparalleled access to elite events, bespoke travel opportunities, and private aviation by the seat. Members enjoy THEOS Lounge, a sophisticated pre-flight retreat with plush seating and complimentary gourmet refreshments, as well as a private jet experience featuring spacious, elegantly designed cabins and personalized service. THEOS also offers access to curated VIP experiences and stress-free ground transportation through Kaptyn's private black car service. Learn more at gotheos