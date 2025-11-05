The Art Of Technology Transfer In Drug Development: Developing And Building A Framework Of Success Webinar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore opportunities in mastering Technology Transfer by building robust frameworks integrated into drug development. Enhance organizational efficiency through strategic understanding and knowledge management, crucial for success in a minimally regulated area. Ideal for enhancing leadership and scientific collaboration.

This course will cover key learning approaches to the Art of Technology Transfer. We will take a look at an overall perspective on Technology Transfer from an industry lens, highlight key learned success factors, and discuss a Pharmaceutical Development approach that captures critical information for Technology Transfer along the way.

We will also explore the important aspects of the Knowledge Management process and its impact on Technology Transfer. Finally, the session will outline how to build a Technology Transfer framework that delivers a successful and repeatable process across the drug development lifecycle.

In today's global drug development environment, conducting Technology Transfer successfully and repeatedly is vital to organizational health. Yet current regulatory guidance on this topic remains minimal.

It falls on Leadership and Scientific teams to master this art and build an internal framework integrated into the development process. This session will provide the tools and strategic understanding needed to execute robust, efficient, and repeatable transfers across functions and sites.

Leadership / Managers

Analytical Scientists

Formulation Scientists

Regulatory Scientists

Quality Assurance Departments

Document Control Specialists

Information Technology Departments Engineering Departments

Perspective

Success Factors

Pharmaceutical Development

QTPP (Quality Target Product Profile)

Critical Quality Attributes (CQAs)

Risk Assessment

Control Strategy

Quality by Design (QbD)

Materials and Components

Process

Methods

Knowledge Management

Critical Concepts

Data Systems

Technology Transfer Process

Definitions

Keys to Successful Technology Transfer

Technology Transfer Framework

Pre-transfer Gap Analysis and Risk Assessment

Project Plan

Protocol(s)

Report(s)

Wrap-Up

References Q&A

Scott Thatcher is a 20+ year veteran of the pharma/biopharma industry. He is a published author in analytical chemistry and photostability studies. He has contributed to the CMC development and launch of multiple drug programs in different delivery systems. He has executed stress studies for the development and validation of 100s of analytical methods. He is an expert in the interpretation of the ICH Q1B guideline and has contributed to multiple regulatory submissions that met regulatory requirements and subsequent agency approval.

