Gorkhaland Issue: GJM Convenes Crucial All-Party Meeting On Nov 9

Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) The Bimal Gurung-led Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) has convened a crucial all-party meeting on November 9 to discuss a permanent political solution for the hills of Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong in the northern sector of West Bengal.

Confirming the development on Wednesday, GJM General Secretary Roshon Giri said the decision to hold the meeting was taken at an organisational meeting of the party on Tuesday night.

"Recently, the Union government appointed an interlocutor for tripartite talks over a permanent political solution in the hills. The all-party meeting on November 9 has been convened to discuss that issue. Our leadership believes that all parties should agree on certain key points concerning the overall development of the hills. The proposed meeting will deliberate on those aspects as well," said Giri.

Last month, the Union government appointed former Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) and ex-Director General of the Border Security Force Pankaj Kumar Singh as interlocutor for the tripartite talks aimed at finding a lasting solution to the long-standing Gorkhaland statehood demand.

The proposed separate state would carve out the hill regions of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong, along with parts of the Terai and Dooars in north Bengal.

The Trinamool Congress and the West Bengal government have strongly opposed the move. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to reconsider and revoke the decision to appoint an interlocutor.

Political observers view the upcoming all-party meeting as significant in the backdrop of the West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for next year. There are three Assembly constituencies in the hills -- Darjeeling, Kurseong, and Kalimpong.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, GJM-backed BJP candidates won from Darjeeling and Kurseong, while a Trinamool Congress-backed Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) candidate secured victory from Kalimpong.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, BJP's Raju Bista was re-elected from the Darjeeling parliamentary constituency for a second consecutive term.