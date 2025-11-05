403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:56 AM EST - Sprott Inc.: Today announced its financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Assets Under Management were $49.1 billion as at September 30, 2025, up 23% from $40 billion as at June 30, 2025 and up 56% from $31.5 billion as at December 31, 2024. Sprott Inc. shares T are trading down $0.68 at $114.94.
