Pembina Pipeline Corporation


2025-11-05 10:11:40
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:01 AM EST - Pembina Pipeline Corporation: And Petroliam Nasional Berhad today announced the signing of a 20-year agreement for one million tonnes per annum of Pembina's liquefaction capacity at the Cedar LNG facility by their subsidiaries. Pembina Pipeline Corporation shares T are trading up $0.48 at $53.00.

Baystreet.ca

