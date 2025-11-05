King Meets With Hungary Chief Of Defense Staff

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov 5 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Wednesday met with Hungary's Chief of Defense Staff Gen. G?bor B?r?ndi.The meeting, held at Basman Palace, covered ways to strengthen cooperation between Jordan and Hungary across military and defense fields, in addition to the latest developments in the region, and efforts to achieve peace.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, and Hungary's Ambassador to Jordan Péter Jakab attended the meeting.