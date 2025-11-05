Statement By H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister Of Foreign Trade

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, stressed that Flag Day is an occasion dear to the hearts of all Emiratis as it embodies feelings of pride in their homeland and flag. This auspicious day is an opportunity to express the values of unity, cohesion and belonging, and to evoke the meanings of sacrifice, loyalty and giving instilled by the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. These values provide a platform from which every generation can continue achieving the nation's goals, and so the flag of the Union continues to flutter high.

He said:“In the spirit of the Union, the inspiration of the founding fathers and the vision of our leadership, the UAE continues its pioneering development journey to consolidate our position globally in all fields. We continue to strive to become a meeting point for the peoples of the world, a gateway to facilitate global trade and investment flows, and a preferred destination for talented and ambitious people seeking to achieve their dreams in an environment that stimulates innovation, growth and prosperity.”

“On this dear national occasion, we renew our loyalty and determination to continue our tireless work so that the flag of our country remains flying high, we are proud of our nation, and the march of achievements in all fields continues under the banner of our leadership.”