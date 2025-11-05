Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Music Licensing In Business Premises Online Training Course: How To Apply The Key Concepts From The Sessions On Copyright And Collecting Societies (Nov 21, 2025)


2025-11-05 09:46:33
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unlock music licensing potential in business premises by mastering copyright, collecting societies, and contract interpretation. Strengthen rights management and revenue strategies while boosting confidence in legal and licensing intricacies for media projects.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Music Licensing in Business Premises: A Practical Look Training Course (Nov 21, 2025)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

In this 90-minute session, participants will be shown how to apply the key concepts from the sessions on copyright and collecting societies to music licensing in business premises. By analysing example industry documents, participants will explore how copyright law, collecting societies, and contractual terms function in practice.

Benefits of attending

  • Understand how music licensing applies in business premises
  • Develop skills to interpret contractual terms effectively
  • Understand how rights management and revenue collection are structured in industry documents
  • Enhance confidence in handling legal and licensing aspects of media projects

Who Should Attend:

  • Lawyers, legal professionals and rights management experts specialising in intellectual property, but looking to work more specifically in the media area
  • Publishers, broadcasters and distributors needing an overview or refresher
  • Musicians (performers, producers and songwriters), filmmakers and TV producers wanting a clearer understanding of the legal side of the media and entertainment industries

For more information about this training visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN05112025004107003653ID1110299754



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

