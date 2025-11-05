Kyrgyzstan, Egypt Ink Bilateral Agreements To Bolster Key Areas Of Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Following the official visit of President Sadyr Japarov to Egypt, Kyrgyzstan and the Arab Republic of Egypt signed a series of bilateral documents, aimed at deepening cooperation across multiple sectors, Trend reports.

The agreements include a visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, service, and special passports and an agreement on economic, scientific, and technical cooperation. Cooperation in agriculture and higher education was formalized through separate agreements between the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Government of Egypt.

In the energy sector, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy of Egypt. Investment and trade collaboration were reinforced through a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Investment Agency under the President of Kyrgyzstan and the Egyptian General Authority for Investment and Free Zones.

Cultural and religious collaboration was reinforced through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Agency for Religious Affairs and Interethnic Relations under the President of Kyrgyzstan and the Egyptian Ministry of Awqaf.

In addition, cooperation in the financial sector was formalized via a Memorandum of Understanding between the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan and the Central Bank of Egypt.