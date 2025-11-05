Partnership And Performance Take Centre Stage At Dubai Airports' Onedxb Airport Excellence Awards 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai Airports, which manages Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC), celebrated the achievements of its airline and commercial partners at the oneDXB Airport Excellence Awards 2025, an evening dedicated to honouring collaboration, innovation and excellence across Dubai's aviation community.

Hosted at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, the gala brought together over 200 guests, including senior leaders from Dubai Airports and its key partners, for a night of recognition and celebration that reflected the shared spirit of the oneDXB community.

Centred on the theme 'Celebrating Excellence', this year's edition spotlighted contributions across 17 categories, acknowledging the organisations and stakeholders that help shape an inclusive, efficient, and world-class airport experience.

Airline winners included United for Excellence in Customer Service, flynas for Excellence in Operations, IndiGo for Excellence in Engagement, Air China for Excellence in Partnership, Saudia for Excellence in Sustainability Initiatives, Air France-KLM for the Above & Beyond Excellence Award, and Qatar Airways and British Airways for On-Time Performance in the short- and medium-long-haul categories, respectively.

In the Commercial categories, JCDecaux received the award for Long-Term Partnership, Lagardère Travel Retail for Excellence in Sustainability and Community Impact, Travelex Exchange for Excellence in Creating Inclusive Experiences, Hard Rock Cafe DXB for Excellence in Guest Experience and Hospitality Initiatives, Valtrans – DXB Greet & Go for Excellence in Innovative Product or Service Offering, adidas for Excellence in Innovative Use of Space and Design, Sleepover for Excellence in Marketing Campaign and Brand Development, Emirati District for Excellence in Offering a Sense of Place, and Mawgif took home the Above & Beyond Excellence Award.

Beyond the accolades, the evening served as a reminder of the strength of the partnerships that make DXB one of the most connected and admired airports in the world. It recognised the creativity, collaboration and commitment that define Dubai Airports' approach to delivering seamless, inclusive and memorable journeys for every guest.

Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said:“The oneDXB Airports Excellence Awards is our way of celebrating all those who make DXB's success possible. As guest numbers grow, so does our responsibility to deliver an exceptional experience, which can only be achieved through the teamwork and dedication of our oneDXB community. oneDXB is more than an idea – it's a living model of collaboration and shared ambition that drives excellence across every part of our operations. With a record-breaking first half of the year and an even busier second half ahead, it's only right that we pause to celebrate the remarkable contributions of our partners.”

Recognised as a hallmark of collaboration, oneDXB embodies the collective effort of Dubai Airports and its stakeholders to operate as one integrated ecosystem, driving operational excellence and redefining the standards of the airport experience.

The 2025 awards ceremony was hosted by acclaimed broadcaster Samar Breitem and featured live performances by Desert Moon and DJ Adriana Ray, adding rhythm and energy to an evening that truly celebrated excellence.