403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UK health secretary warns of "ugly" form of racism is resurfacing
(MENAFN) The British health secretary on Wednesday warned that an "ugly" form of racism reminiscent of the 1970s and 1980s is resurfacing across the country, with health care workers increasingly subjected to verbal and physical abuse.
Incidents of harassment based on skin color have become so frequent that, according to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, it is "socially acceptable to be racist." Streeting made the remarks in a joint interview with The Guardian alongside Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS England.
Streeting expressed shock at hearing NHS staff, particularly those working in A&E (accident and emergency) departments, recount growing levels of aggression and violence when patient care is delayed. "The thing that has shocked me most of all is that the rising tide of racism, and the way in which kind of 1970s, 1980s-style racism has apparently become permissible again in this country," he said. "I’m really shocked at the way this is now impacting on NHS staff."
He also criticized politicians who condone such behavior, saying, "I'm disgusted that a level of racism last seen when Britain was a very different country, 50 years ago, has made an ugly comeback." Streeting added that he is "frankly shocked" by members of parliament who have leaned into or tacitly tolerated this behavior.
The warning follows a report by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) showing a surge in racist incidents faced by nurses in recent years, highlighting the growing challenges frontline staff face on a daily basis.
Streeting and Mackey also noted that, despite preparations for the winter season, some hospitals in England will "struggle" to maintain normal services. A&E departments, in particular, are expected to face record numbers of patients seeking care during the cold spell.
The health secretary’s comments underline broader concerns about workplace safety, equality, and the social climate in Britain, emphasizing the urgent need for action to protect NHS staff from harassment and abuse.
Incidents of harassment based on skin color have become so frequent that, according to Health Secretary Wes Streeting, it is "socially acceptable to be racist." Streeting made the remarks in a joint interview with The Guardian alongside Jim Mackey, chief executive of NHS England.
Streeting expressed shock at hearing NHS staff, particularly those working in A&E (accident and emergency) departments, recount growing levels of aggression and violence when patient care is delayed. "The thing that has shocked me most of all is that the rising tide of racism, and the way in which kind of 1970s, 1980s-style racism has apparently become permissible again in this country," he said. "I’m really shocked at the way this is now impacting on NHS staff."
He also criticized politicians who condone such behavior, saying, "I'm disgusted that a level of racism last seen when Britain was a very different country, 50 years ago, has made an ugly comeback." Streeting added that he is "frankly shocked" by members of parliament who have leaned into or tacitly tolerated this behavior.
The warning follows a report by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) showing a surge in racist incidents faced by nurses in recent years, highlighting the growing challenges frontline staff face on a daily basis.
Streeting and Mackey also noted that, despite preparations for the winter season, some hospitals in England will "struggle" to maintain normal services. A&E departments, in particular, are expected to face record numbers of patients seeking care during the cold spell.
The health secretary’s comments underline broader concerns about workplace safety, equality, and the social climate in Britain, emphasizing the urgent need for action to protect NHS staff from harassment and abuse.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment