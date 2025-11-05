'Not Ram Rajya, But Jungle Raj': CM Yogi Castigates INDIA Bloc In Bihar

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 5 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, alleging that the RJD and Congress had looted Bihar in the past and would loot it again if given another chance, and asserted that both parties will not bring "Ram Rajya" in Bihar but the state will only witness "jungle raj" under their government.

Addressing an election rally in Sasaram, Yogi said,“Between 1990 and 2005, they ate the fodder meant for cattle. If you give them another chance, they will eat the food of the poor people. Do not allow them to return to power.”

Yogi alleged that first the Congress and then the RJD ruined the state.

“They created an identity crisis for the people of Bihar. They snatched away jobs from the youth, pushed farmers into distress, deprived the poor of benefits, and used development funds for their own families. Infrastructure collapsed, Naxalism increased, mafia raj expanded, and a parallel system run by the mafia existed in Bihar,” Yogi said.

Drawing parallels to Uttar Pradesh, the CM said the Samajwadi Party had done similar things in UP, but the BJP government acted strictly there.

“When the BJP government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, we used bulldozers against the mafia. The same treatment is needed here. The kind of work the Samajwadi Party did in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress and RJD have done in Bihar, and their treatment is only NDA,” he said.

After Sasaram, Yogi Adityanath also addressed a public rally in the Wazirganj Assembly constituency of Gaya, where he launched another sharp attack on the Congress.

Yogi said,“Congress people deny Lord Shri Ram and Shri Krishna. They will also reject Hindus. We should reject them as well. They are Ramdrohi. They will not bring Ram Rajya; they will bring only Jungle Raj.”

Yogi claimed that the Ram-devotee and patriotic people of Wazirganj were aligned with the development agenda of the NDA.

He also expressed gratitude towards the public for their immense love and enthusiasm.

Yogi further said that the strong alliance of the 'Five Pandavas' of the NDA has moved ahead with determination in Bihar and appealed to the voters of Gaya to give a decisive mandate to the NDA.