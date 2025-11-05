403
Transforming The Future Of Finance: Connected Banking Summit Saudi Arabia 2025
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Transforming the Future of Finance: Connected Banking Summit – Saudi Arabia 2025 Highlights Innovation, Inclusion, and Collaboration The 22nd Connected Banking Summit Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025 took place at the Radisson Blu Riyadh Convention and Exhibition Center, gathering senior banking leaders, technology firms, policymakers, and fintech innovators to define the next chapter of financial transformation in the Kingdom.
Vision 2030 in Motion: Throughout the summit, the message was consistent. The Kingdom's financial sector is moving from discussion into delivery. Banks and financial institutions are redesigning services, infrastructure, and customer engagement with technology at the core. This reflects Vision 2030 not as a policy statement, but as an operating model taking shape across the market. Leadership and Key Voices: The summit was held in the presence of Mohammed AlSarrani, Deputy Director General, Financial Sector Development Program (Ministry of Finance, KSA), who attended as the Guest of Honour representing the Minister of Finance. His presence highlighted the importance of financial modernization as a national economic priority. Featured speakers included:
Soha Hussein Aboul Farag, CEO, Bank of Jordan KSA, who spoke about trust-based digital adoption and the importance of aligning transformation with customer expectations and cultural realities.
Dhary Alshammry, Expert – Audit & Governance who emphasized resilience as a leadership responsibility. Governance, cybersecurity, and operational assurance must advance alongside innovation.
Marat Ismagulov, Human Capital Management Director and Management Board Member, Alfa Bank, who stressed that scaling AI depends on people. Skills, structure, and decision-making are as critical as the technology itself.
AI-led customer experience that enhances trust and simplicity
Cyber and operational resilience treated as enterprise-wide priorities
Open banking shifting from regulatory compliance into commercial value creation
Embedded finance making services more intuitive and accessible in daily life
Organizational culture as the foundation for transformation at scale
Excellence in Digital Banking: Bank Albilad
Best Use of AI in HR Tech: Alfa Bank
Excellence in International Banking Partnership: Nintex
Excellence in Digital Innovation: Appice
Excellence in Regional Banking and Cross Border Financial Services: First Abu Dhabi Bank KSA
