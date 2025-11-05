403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
California Voters Approve New Congressional Map
(MENAFN) Voters in the strongly Democratic state of California endorsed a fresh congressional map Tuesday evening, designed to offset an initiative spearheaded by US President Donald Trump aimed at strengthening Republican prospects in next year’s midterm elections.
Proposition 50 was introduced by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a reaction to an earlier Republican-led effort in Texas to seize five House seats in the forthcoming national contest.
Known as the "Election Rigging Response Act," Prop 50 intends to neutralize Texas’ midcycle redistricting by redefining district boundaries, providing Democrats with an opportunity to capture five seats in California’s congressional delegation.
A media outlet announced that the ballot measure was approved at 11 pm Eastern Time, coinciding with the closing of polls in California.
This timing suggests that the final result is likely to heavily favor the measure.
Approximately 64.5% of voters supported Prop 50, which was the only statewide question on the off-year election ballot, with 59% of votes tallied.
The initiative emerges as Trump works to preserve Republican control of the House during the remaining two years of his presidency.
Historically, the party holding the presidency—here, the Republicans—often loses congressional seats in midterm elections.
Redistricting typically occurs every decade following the census, which makes Trump’s call for action by Republican governors highly unusual.
Proposition 50 was introduced by Gov. Gavin Newsom as a reaction to an earlier Republican-led effort in Texas to seize five House seats in the forthcoming national contest.
Known as the "Election Rigging Response Act," Prop 50 intends to neutralize Texas’ midcycle redistricting by redefining district boundaries, providing Democrats with an opportunity to capture five seats in California’s congressional delegation.
A media outlet announced that the ballot measure was approved at 11 pm Eastern Time, coinciding with the closing of polls in California.
This timing suggests that the final result is likely to heavily favor the measure.
Approximately 64.5% of voters supported Prop 50, which was the only statewide question on the off-year election ballot, with 59% of votes tallied.
The initiative emerges as Trump works to preserve Republican control of the House during the remaining two years of his presidency.
Historically, the party holding the presidency—here, the Republicans—often loses congressional seats in midterm elections.
Redistricting typically occurs every decade following the census, which makes Trump’s call for action by Republican governors highly unusual.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment