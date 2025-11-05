Fire At J & K Bank Branch In Srinagar's Rajbagh

Fire breaks Out at J&K Bank Branch in Srinagar's Rajbagh

Srinagar- A fire broke out at a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch near the Hattrick hotel in Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening, officials said.

An official said that soon after the incident fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

He said that fire fighting operation was underway while the cause of fire is being ascertained.

