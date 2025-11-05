Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fire At J & K Bank Branch In Srinagar's Rajbagh

Fire At J & K Bank Branch In Srinagar's Rajbagh


2025-11-05 08:12:45
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Fire breaks Out at J&K Bank Branch in Srinagar's Rajbagh

Srinagar- A fire broke out at a Jammu and Kashmir Bank branch near the Hattrick hotel in Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Wednesday evening, officials said.

An official said that soon after the incident fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

He said that fire fighting operation was underway while the cause of fire is being ascertained.

ADVERTISEMENT

MENAFN05112025000215011059ID1110299066



Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search