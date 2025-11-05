TURKSOY Bestows Honorary Badge Upon Yunus Oghuz (PHOTO)
The award ceremony took place at the Atatürk Center with the participation of TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev, academician Nizami Jafarov, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union Elchin Huseynbeyli, as well as writers and media representatives.
During the event, Academician Nizami Jafarov pointed out that Yunus Oghuz's works are making waves and finding their way into the hands of readers in many corners of the globe. TURKSOY Secretary General Sultan Raev emphasized that Oghuz's writings highlight the lives and legacies of prominent figures from the Turkic world.
At the ceremony, Sultan Raev presented the Honorary Badge of TURKSOY to Yunus Oghuz in recognition of his contributions to Turkic literature and culture.
TURKSOY is the International Organization of Turkic Culture, dedicated to promoting the collective legacy of Turkic-speaking populations. Founded in 1993, it orchestrates events like festivals, concerts, and exhibitions, disseminates cultural publications, and engages in international collaborations to enhance cultural connections among member states such as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Türkiye. It is occasionally referred to as the "UNESCO of the Turkic World" due to its objective of preserving, developing, and promoting Turkic culture worldwide.
