Trump says he nominated Jared Isaacman to head NASA
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has revealed his choice to lead America’s space agency, naming businessman and astronaut Jared Isaacman as his pick for NASA administrator.
The announcement was made on the president’s social media account, where he stated:
"This evening, I am pleased to nominate Jared Isaacman, an accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut, as Administrator of NASA."
Isaacman, known for his involvement in private spaceflight ventures and philanthropy, would step into the role that has recently been overseen on an acting basis by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Trump praised Duffy’s contribution, saying he has done "an incredible job" running the agency during the interim.
In his remarks, the president highlighted Isaacman’s combination of technical aviation expertise and advocacy for space exploration, noting that these qualities make him an ideal candidate to guide NASA’s next phase.
He said Isaacman’s ambitions align with strengthening the nation’s future in orbit and beyond:
"Jared’s passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe, and advancing the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era."
