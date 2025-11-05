NAVEX Appoints Vincent Vacher As First Europe North Regional Leader

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NAVEX strengthens leadership team to accelerate European expansion and transform how businesses manage risk and compliance

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAVEX, the global leader in integrated risk and compliance management software, has appointed Vincent Vacher as Europe North Regional Leader. He will be responsible for leading NAVEX's commercial success in France, Benelux, and the Nordics.

In this high-impact leadership role, Vincent will execute NAVEX's go-to-market strategy, build and develop a world-class sales team, and drive long-term growth through strategic planning and enhanced localisation.

Vacher brings almost 20 years of experience working for leading technology and software brands including Adobe, The Foundry, and Kenwood Electronics France. He was most recently Director, SMB and Mid-Market Sales EMEA at Aspen Technology.

Vacher joins NAVEX during a time of significant expansion, alongside Oliver Riehl as German Country Manager and Nick Mitsuya as Country Manager in Japan, as the company expands its go-to-market operations.

