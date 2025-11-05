National Bank Of Georgia Notes Gradual Stabilization Of Economic Growth
The Bank said that economic activity is gradually returning to its long-term growth rate after several years of strong recovery.
The NBG noted that robust growth in domestic demand and investment supported the economy this year, while tighter financial conditions helped keep demand pressures on prices moderate.
In its updated baseline scenario, the NBG expects growth to normalize in line with long-term trends as monetary policy remains moderately tight. The Bank also highlighted external uncertainties, including global trade disruptions and geopolitical tensions, as factors that could influence future growth performance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment