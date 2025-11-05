National Bank Of Georgia Notes Gradual Stabilization Of Economic Growth

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Georgia's economy expanded by an average of 7.7 percent in January-September 2025, according to preliminary data from the National Bank of Georgia (NBG), Trend reports.

The Bank said that economic activity is gradually returning to its long-term growth rate after several years of strong recovery.

The NBG noted that robust growth in domestic demand and investment supported the economy this year, while tighter financial conditions helped keep demand pressures on prices moderate.

In its updated baseline scenario, the NBG expects growth to normalize in line with long-term trends as monetary policy remains moderately tight. The Bank also highlighted external uncertainties, including global trade disruptions and geopolitical tensions, as factors that could influence future growth performance.