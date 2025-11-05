403
Partnership With Japan To Enhance Strategic Stability In Indo-Pacific: India
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 5 (KUNA) -- India said on Wednesday that the India-Japan partnership serves to enhance strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific and contribute to the economic stability at a global level.
Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said addressing the 8th India-Japan Indo-Pacific Forum organized by the Delhi Policy Group and the Japan Institute of International Affairs that India Japan partnership has deepened so much in the last few decades and serves to enhance strategic stability in the Indo-Pacific and contribute to the economic one at a global level.
"Maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific is a stronger imperative but also a more complex challenge," he said, adding that deeper cooperation across multiple domains between India and Japan is a testimony that the both the countries respond to the changing global scenario.
Jaishankar pointed out to the joint vision for the next decade especially the investment target of 10 trillion yen over the next ten years and Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation are some of the milestones in India Japan partnership.
He highlighted the Next Generation Mobility Partnership, the Economic Security Initiative, the Joint Crediting Mechanism, the Joint Declaration on Clean Hydrogen and Ammonia, and the MoU in the field of Mineral Resources as examples of an evolving contemporary agenda.
Jaishankar also pointed out to the larger responsibility of India and Japan towards the Indo-Pacific as two major democracies and maritime nations. (end)
