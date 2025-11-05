Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Trump Jr. Condemns BBC Over Manipulation of Trump Speech

2025-11-05 04:30:30
(MENAFN) Donald Trump Jr. has criticized the BBC, branding it “fake news” after reports suggested the broadcaster had “doctored” video of a speech by his father, President Donald Trump, to make it seem as though he was encouraging the January 2021 Capitol rioters.

On Monday, the president’s eldest son posted on X: “FAKE NEWS ‘reporters’ in the UK are just as dishonest and full of s**t as the ones here in America!!!!”

His post referenced an article by The Telegraph published the same day, which cited an “internal whistle-blowing memo” from Michael Prescott, a former external adviser to the BBC’s Editorial Guidelines and Standards Committee.

The article focused on a BBC Panorama episode titled ‘Trump: A Second Chance?’, which aired in late October 2024, about a week before the US presidential election.

In the program, Trump is shown telling supporters: “We’re gonna walk down to the Capitol and I’ll be there with you and we fight. We fight like hell and if you don’t fight like hell you’re not gonna have a country anymore.”

The whistleblower memo claimed that Trump’s statements were edited: the footage combined remarks made approximately 54 minutes apart.

Furthermore, protesters depicted marching toward the Capitol right after the manipulated clip had actually been filmed before Trump began addressing his audience.

