403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Thunder Rain, Strong Wind
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Meteorology has forecast hazy weather at first, becoming dusty and relatively hot with a chance of local rainy clouds that might be thundery in places daytime, mild by night, warning of thunder rain associated with strong wind in places daytime.
Offshore, it will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain. It becomes fine later.
Inshore winds will be northwesterly- northeasterly at 3–13 KT, gusting at 25 KT during thunder break. Offshore, winds will be northwesterly- northerly at 05–15 KT.
The sea state inshore will range between 1–3. Offshore, it will range between 2–4.
Visibility will range between 4–9 KM/ 3KM inshore, and between 5 -9 KM offshore weather hot local rainy clouds scattered rain
Offshore, it will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy with a chance of scattered rain. It becomes fine later.
Inshore winds will be northwesterly- northeasterly at 3–13 KT, gusting at 25 KT during thunder break. Offshore, winds will be northwesterly- northerly at 05–15 KT.
The sea state inshore will range between 1–3. Offshore, it will range between 2–4.
Visibility will range between 4–9 KM/ 3KM inshore, and between 5 -9 KM offshore weather hot local rainy clouds scattered rain
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment