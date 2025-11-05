403
Sudan urges international community to stop flow of weapons to RSF
(MENAFN) Sudan has reiterated its demand for the international community to halt arms shipments to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and to officially classify the paramilitary group as a “terrorist organization.”
The appeal was made during a press conference by Sudan’s representative to the African Union, Ambassador Al-Zain Ibrahim Hussein, at Sudan’s embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Hussein accused “the international and regional community” of allowing the RSF to commit atrocities in El-Fasher, North Darfur’s capital, as well as in other towns and villages, according to reports. The RSF seized El-Fasher on Oct. 26, carrying out attacks on civilians that have raised concerns about a potential territorial split in the country.
He called for “ending the violations by cutting off the militia’s funding and arms supply lines,” urging global powers to “designate the militia as a terrorist organization.” Hussein also cautioned that the involvement of foreign mercenaries and fighters in Sudan could spread instability across the continent.
During the briefing, Hussein presented video evidence he said showed “widespread violations of international law and international humanitarian law and mass killings committed by RSF” in El-Fasher, Bara in North Kordofan, and other areas against unarmed civilians.
RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo admitted on Oct. 29 that there were “violations” by his forces in El-Fasher and said an investigation had been launched.
Currently, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region, while the Sudanese army holds the majority of the remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.
Since April 15, 2023, Sudan’s army and the RSF have been engaged in a conflict that regional and international mediations have so far failed to resolve, resulting in thousands of deaths and the displacement of millions.
