Trump describes upcoming court case on tariffs as critical for US
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday characterized an impending Supreme Court case concerning the legality of tariffs as “literally, life or death” for the nation, underlining what he sees as crucial implications for both the economy and national security.
In a post on his social media platform, Trump said a favorable ruling would provide “tremendous, but fair, financial and national security,” whereas an unfavorable decision would leave the United States “virtually defenseless against other countries who have, for years, taken advantage of us.”
Trump pointed to the recent performance of the US stock market, noting that it is “consistently hitting record highs,” and added that the country has “never been more respected than it is right now."
He credited much of this economic success to the tariffs imposed during his administration and the trade deals negotiated as a result.
"A big part of this is the Economic Security created by Tariffs, and the Deals that we have negotiated because of them. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he said.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on Wednesday in a landmark case challenging Trump’s use of emergency powers to enact broad tariffs—a dispute that could reshape the scope of presidential authority over trade.
