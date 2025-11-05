403
Bitcoin Dips Amid Massive Crypto Liquidations
(MENAFN) Bitcoin experienced a nearly 6% decline on Tuesday as the US dollar strengthened and a surge of $1.3 billion in crypto liquidations hit the market.
The leading cryptocurrency was valued at $100,980 at 18:50 GMT, briefly dropping below the $100,000 mark for the first time in four months.
According to data from CoinMarketCap, the overall value of the global cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, decreased by roughly 5.8% over the past 24 hours, reaching $3.35 trillion.
Bitcoin's market capitalization also fell by 5.8% in the last day to $2 trillion, while its daily trading volume surged over 39% to $92 billion.
Despite the recent dip, Bitcoin’s price has risen nearly 7.7% since the beginning of 2025, maintaining its status as the largest cryptocurrency by market value.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital currency by market capitalization, saw a 9.8% drop, bringing its price down to $3,290.
The US dollar index climbed above 100 for the first time since August, fueled by uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate reduction plans.
The index increased 0.3% on Tuesday, reaching 100.17.
Furthermore, CoinGlass reported that the past 24 hours witnessed the largest wave of liquidations in weeks, eliminating nearly $1.27 billion in leveraged futures contracts across various cryptocurrencies.
