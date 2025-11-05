Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bitcoin Dips Amid Massive Crypto Liquidations

Bitcoin Dips Amid Massive Crypto Liquidations


2025-11-05 02:30:33
(MENAFN) Bitcoin experienced a nearly 6% decline on Tuesday as the US dollar strengthened and a surge of $1.3 billion in crypto liquidations hit the market.

The leading cryptocurrency was valued at $100,980 at 18:50 GMT, briefly dropping below the $100,000 mark for the first time in four months.

According to data from CoinMarketCap, the overall value of the global cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, decreased by roughly 5.8% over the past 24 hours, reaching $3.35 trillion.

Bitcoin's market capitalization also fell by 5.8% in the last day to $2 trillion, while its daily trading volume surged over 39% to $92 billion.

Despite the recent dip, Bitcoin’s price has risen nearly 7.7% since the beginning of 2025, maintaining its status as the largest cryptocurrency by market value.

Ethereum, the second-largest digital currency by market capitalization, saw a 9.8% drop, bringing its price down to $3,290.

The US dollar index climbed above 100 for the first time since August, fueled by uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s interest rate reduction plans.

The index increased 0.3% on Tuesday, reaching 100.17.

Furthermore, CoinGlass reported that the past 24 hours witnessed the largest wave of liquidations in weeks, eliminating nearly $1.27 billion in leveraged futures contracts across various cryptocurrencies.

MENAFN05112025000045017167ID1110297177



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search