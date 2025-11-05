403
Putin announces new nuclear-powered missiles are being developed
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that Russia has begun work on a new generation of nuclear-powered cruise missiles, boasting speeds over three times the speed of sound and potential future hypersonic capabilities.
Speaking at a Kremlin award ceremony for developers of the Burevestnik missile and Poseidon unmanned underwater vehicle, Putin described the weapons’ development as “historic” and crucial for ensuring Russia’s security and strategic parity for decades.
Putin highlighted that a NATO reconnaissance vessel observed Burevestnik testing on October 21 without interference, and emphasized that the technologies behind Burevestnik and Poseidon are unique and complementary, with potential civilian applications.
He also announced that the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile system will enter combat testing this year and be deployed into duty next year. Putin stressed that Russia poses no threat to other countries and is developing its nuclear potential in line with other nuclear powers.
The remarks coincided with Russia’s National Unity Day celebrations in Moscow.
