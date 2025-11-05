403
EU contemplates extending its reach by admitting new members
(MENAFN) The European Union is exploring the idea of imposing a probationary period on new members to ensure compliance with its values and requirements, according to statements by the bloc’s enlargement commissioner, Marta Kos.
In an interview published Tuesday, Kos explained that the proposed “probation” measure is partly intended to prevent what she described as the risk of “Russians coming in the back door.” She emphasized that the concept is still in the early stages and would not create a permanent two-tier membership system.
Kos suggested that a transitional period could include safeguards allowing the EU to monitor new members’ adherence to reforms and even potentially reverse membership if standards are not met. “I don’t want to go down as the commissioner bringing in the Trojan horses who will be then active in five, 10 or 15 years,” she said.
The EU’s annual report on candidate and aspirant countries, released Tuesday, highlighted Montenegro positively, while Georgia received a failing grade after putting accession negotiations on hold amid protests. The report stressed that accession decisions must balance the readiness of aspiring members with the EU’s own preparedness to welcome them.
Kos noted that tougher requirements would apply to countries like Ukraine and Moldova, which she described as being “artificially” grouped together. “Much more important is really going through the reforms. And there is a lot to do with both countries, Ukraine and Moldova,” she said.
The report recommended that future Accession Treaties include stronger mechanisms to ensure that new member states uphold the rule of law, democracy, and fundamental rights, aiming to prevent backsliding on commitments made during the accession process.
