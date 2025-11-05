403
Probe reveals information about selling data of NATO staff in Belgium
(MENAFN) An investigation has revealed that millions of mobile phone location records in Belgium, including those belonging to employees at EU institutions, NATO, and key military facilities, are being commercially traded by data brokers.
According to the reports, multiple European news outlets examined how mobile applications collect user location information and sell it to third-party brokers, despite claims that the data is anonymized. The probe found that such datasets allow detailed tracking of individuals’ daily routines, including their residences, workplaces, and regular destinations, raising significant security concerns for personnel in sensitive roles.
Phones were reportedly detected at critical sites, including Belgium’s Doel and Tihange nuclear power plants, high-security prisons, NATO headquarters in Brussels, SHAPE in Mons, and military installations such as Kleine-Brogel, believed to host US nuclear weapons.
A NATO representative stated that the alliance is “fully aware of the general risks that third-party data collection poses” and has implemented protective measures, though the details were not disclosed. Despite these precautions, the investigation identified over 1,000 devices within NATO premises.
Operators of sensitive sites confirmed strict restrictions. Engie, which manages Belgium’s nuclear plants, noted that mobile devices are only allowed for professional purposes in technical areas. The Defense Ministry reiterated that smartphones are prohibited in all high-security zones.
Journalists acquired the data from brokers sourcing information via multiple apps. While these datasets are primarily sold for advertising, experts warn that combining them can re-identify individuals. The probe found the movements of several senior EU officials matched their home and office locations, with two confirming the accuracy of the records but opting to remain anonymous.
The European Commission labeled the findings as “disturbing” and expressed concern over the commercial trade of personal location data. Brokers reportedly charge between $24,000 and $60,000 annually for access to Belgium-specific datasets, covering up to 700,000 tracked devices daily.
Security specialists highlighted that so-called anonymous data is easily de-anonymized.
Studies indicate that identifying just two reference points, such as a person’s home and workplace, can reveal their identity with 95% accuracy.
