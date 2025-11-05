Zero Digital Sports Appoints Newsbreaker Mark Stevens As Managing Editor

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Zero Digital Sports has announced the appointment of respected sports journalist Mark Stevens as Managing Editor, further strengthening its editorial leadership and commitment to delivering trusted, engaging sports coverage across its network of digital brands.

Stevens joins the company with more than three decades of experience in Australian sports media, having held senior positions at the Herald Sun, Triple M and Channel 7, where he served as Chief AFL Reporter. Known for his breaking news nous, strong industry relationships, and deep understanding of the Australian sporting landscape, Stevens' addition marks a significant step in Zero Digital Sports' continued expansion.

“Mark brings a level of experience, credibility and leadership that perfectly complements our young and driven editorial group. His appointment underlines our commitment to investing in quality journalism and strengthening our voice across Australian sport."

- Nick Splitter, General Manager, Zero Digital Sports

In his new role, Stevens will lead the company's young and ambitious editorial team, helping guide strategy, mentor emerging talent, and enhance content quality across platforms. He will also contribute his own reporting and analysis, leveraging his extensive network within the AFL and broader sporting community.

“Zero Digital Sports is an exciting, fast-growing player in the sports media space. I'm looking forward to helping shape the next phase of its growth and continuing to tell the stories that matter to fans."

- Mark Stevens

Zero Digital Sports is one of Australia's fastest-growing independent sports publishers, home to the Zero Hanger (AFL) and Zero Tackle (NRL) digital mastheads, with a monthly national audience of over two million passionate sports fans.

