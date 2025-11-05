403
Trump Calls Supreme Court Tariff Case “Life or Death” Moment
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday characterized an impending Supreme Court hearing on the legality of tariffs as “literally, life or death” for the United States, stressing what he considers vital implications for both the economy and national defense.
Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump asserted that a favorable decision would deliver “tremendous, but fair, financial and national security,” whereas an unfavorable outcome would leave the country “virtually defenseless against other countries who have, for years, taken advantage of us.”
He pointed to the strong performance of the American stock market, remarking that it is “consistently hitting record highs,” and claimed the United States has “never been more respected than it is right now.”
Trump credited much of this prosperity to the tariffs introduced under his leadership and to the trade agreements forged as a consequence.
“A big part of this is the Economic Security created by Tariffs, and the Deals that we have negotiated because of them. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he stated.
The US Supreme Court is scheduled to start hearing arguments on Wednesday in a pivotal case contesting Trump’s use of emergency powers to levy extensive tariffs—an issue that could reshape the boundaries of presidential authority in trade policy.
