South Sudan Faces Worsening Hunger Crisis
(MENAFN) A recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) assessment issued on Tuesday cautioned that more than half of South Sudan’s citizens will experience “a crisis or worse levels of hunger” during the 2026 lean season.
According to the analysis, roughly 7.56 million individuals are expected to endure food shortages between April and July, while over 2 million children are likely to face acute malnutrition.
The report indicated that hunger and undernutrition in South Sudan remain alarmingly severe.
The main factors driving this situation include localized fighting, escalating civil unrest that has forced mass displacement, and persistent flooding that continues to interrupt farming activities and destroy livelihoods.
Between September and November, an estimated 5.97 million people — about 42% of the population — are suffering from acute food insecurity.
This includes 1.3 million categorized in emergency conditions (IPC Phase 4) and 28,000 enduring catastrophic conditions (IPC Phase 5).
The report by UN agencies and the South Sudan government highlighted that Luakpiny/Nasir County in the Upper Nile region faces the possibility of famine if the situation deteriorates further.
“The hunger we are witnessing in South Sudan partly stems from disrupted agricultural seasons and agri-food systems that are sufficient to meet the country’s food needs,” said Meshack Malo, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) representative in South Sudan.
“Achieving lasting peace and revitalizing agri-food systems are essential to ending hunger. When fields are cultivated and markets are restored, families will reclaim their dignity,” he continued.
The report further emphasized that humanitarian access remains one of the most pressing obstacles. In numerous regions, insecurity, theft, impassable roads, and flooding have left entire communities isolated for extended periods.
These conditions hinder the delivery of crucial humanitarian assistance and intensify the vulnerability of affected populations.
