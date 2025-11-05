Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pfizer Records USD16.7B in Q3 Revenue Despite 7 Percent Decline

2025-11-05 01:23:31
(MENAFN) Pfizer disclosed Tuesday that its third-quarter revenue reached $16.7 billion, marking a 7 percent operational decrease compared to the same period last year.

The pharmaceutical giant posted reported diluted earnings per share of $0.62, with adjusted diluted earnings per share hitting $0.87.

The drugmaker maintained its full-year 2025 revenue projections between $61 billion and $64 billion while elevating its adjusted diluted earnings per share forecast to a range of $3.00 to $3.15.

"I am proud of Pfizer's leadership as the first in our industry to reach an agreement with the U.S. Government, which we believe provides greater clarity for our business," said Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer.

"Additionally, our recent strategic actions have strengthened opportunities to advance innovation that could address significant medical needs in high growth markets, helping us deliver value for patients and shareholders," he said.

