403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s new nuclear weapons to ensure 21st -century strategic parity
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that the country’s newest additions to its nuclear arsenal — the Burevestnik cruise missile and the Poseidon underwater drone — will guarantee “strategic parity” throughout the 21st century, according to reports.
Speaking on Tuesday at a ceremony honoring those involved in developing the advanced systems, Putin emphasized that the successful recent tests were the outcome of “long-announced work” and should not come as a surprise.
"Our country is not threatening anyone. Russia, like all other nuclear powers, is developing its nuclear and strategic potential," he said.
Putin highlighted the capabilities of the new systems: the Burevestnik nuclear-powered missile has demonstrated unmatched range, while the Poseidon drone can achieve speeds far exceeding those of any modern surface vessel. He also revealed that Russia is developing next-generation weaponry, including a supersonic missile using a propulsion system derived from the Burevestnik’s power unit.
"The result you have achieved is, without exaggeration, of historic significance for our people. It ensures security and strategic parity for decades to come – one could safely say, for the entire 21st century," he told award recipients.
The president noted that technologies developed for these weapons have potential civilian applications, including compact nuclear power units that could be used for “creating power plants for the Arctic and exploring deep and near space.”
According to the military, the Burevestnik missile successfully traveled over 14,000 kilometers in a mid-October test, remaining airborne for approximately 15 hours. The system’s nuclear-powered turbojet engine technically gives it unlimited range.
The Poseidon drone, a nuclear-powered torpedo-shaped weapon, was also tested recently, launched from a submarine and operating underwater for an undisclosed duration. Earlier this month, Russia commissioned the Khabarovsk nuclear submarine, specifically designed to carry Poseidon drones.
Speaking on Tuesday at a ceremony honoring those involved in developing the advanced systems, Putin emphasized that the successful recent tests were the outcome of “long-announced work” and should not come as a surprise.
"Our country is not threatening anyone. Russia, like all other nuclear powers, is developing its nuclear and strategic potential," he said.
Putin highlighted the capabilities of the new systems: the Burevestnik nuclear-powered missile has demonstrated unmatched range, while the Poseidon drone can achieve speeds far exceeding those of any modern surface vessel. He also revealed that Russia is developing next-generation weaponry, including a supersonic missile using a propulsion system derived from the Burevestnik’s power unit.
"The result you have achieved is, without exaggeration, of historic significance for our people. It ensures security and strategic parity for decades to come – one could safely say, for the entire 21st century," he told award recipients.
The president noted that technologies developed for these weapons have potential civilian applications, including compact nuclear power units that could be used for “creating power plants for the Arctic and exploring deep and near space.”
According to the military, the Burevestnik missile successfully traveled over 14,000 kilometers in a mid-October test, remaining airborne for approximately 15 hours. The system’s nuclear-powered turbojet engine technically gives it unlimited range.
The Poseidon drone, a nuclear-powered torpedo-shaped weapon, was also tested recently, launched from a submarine and operating underwater for an undisclosed duration. Earlier this month, Russia commissioned the Khabarovsk nuclear submarine, specifically designed to carry Poseidon drones.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment