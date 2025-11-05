403
Philippines Recovers Six Bodies from Military Helicopter Crash
(MENAFN) Military personnel have located and recovered the remains of all six Philippine Air Force crew members aboard a Super Huey helicopter that went down Tuesday in Agusan del Sur province, southern Philippines, the Philippine Air Force (PAF) confirmed.
Colonel Ma. Christina Basco, PAF spokesperson, informed reporters that ground forces retrieved both pilots and all four additional crew members from the wreckage.
"The Army recovered the six bodies at the crash site. There were six, not five as initially reported," said Basco.
The helicopter had been part of a four-aircraft deployment conducting damage assessment operations following Typhoon Kalmaegi, a storm system that has claimed a minimum of 26 lives across the Philippines through Tuesday.
The Armed Forces of the Philippines' Eastern Mindanao Command issued a late Tuesday statement confirming that "the search and rescue operations have led to the recovery of six bodies believed to be those of the pilot and crew members of the ill-fated Super Huey helicopter."
The Super Huey serves as a multipurpose rotorcraft platform. Military forces, search-and-rescue teams, and disaster response units regularly deploy these helicopters for operations in isolated or storm-impacted territories.
