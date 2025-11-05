Santhera Closes USD 13 Million Royalty Monetization Agreement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) announces the closing of a USD 13 million royalty monetization agreement, first announced in September 2025, to support the global launches of AGAMREE® (vamorolone).

The agreement was initially secured in September 2025 with R-Bridge, an affiliate of CBC Group, covering 25% of net royalties on AGAMREE from Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in North America and Sperogenix Therapeutics Ltd in China. Since initially securing the agreement, Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry, has joined the financing, contributing a majority of the USD 13 million raised.

Payments to Partners Group and R-Bridge are capped. Once the agreed ceiling or duration is reached, North American and Chinese royalties revert to Santhera. Santhera retains buy-back rights over the royalty stream. Under an additional agreement secured with R-Bridge in 2024, R-Bridge is entitled to 75% of net royalties from Catalyst and Sperogenix.

Dario Eklund, Chief Executive Officer of Santhera, said:“We are pleased to announce the closing of this royalty monetization agreement, now with the addition of Partners Group. This provides important growth capital to support our strategy and global rollout of AGAMREE.”

About Santhera

Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company has an exclusive license from ReveraGen for all indications worldwide to AGAMREE® (vamorolone), a dissociative steroid with novel mode of action, which was investigated in a pivotal study in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) as an alternative to standard corticosteroids. AGAMREE for the treatment of DMD is approved in the U.S. by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the EU by the European Commission (EC), in the UK by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), in Hong Kong by the Department of Health (DoH) and in Canada by Health Canada. Santhera has out-licensed rights to AGAMREE for North America to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and for China and certain countries in Southeast Asia to Sperogenix Therapeutics. For further information, please visit .

AGAMREE® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.

