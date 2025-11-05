Inbank Unaudited Financial Results For Q3 And 9 Months Of 2025



Inbank's total net income for the third quarter increased by 21% year-on-year to 21.9 million euros, bringing total net income for the first 9 months to 63.3 million euros, increasing 15%. Total operating expenses amounted to 11.4 million euros, rising 3% in Q3 and 7% over the 9 months. As a result, Inbank's efficiency continued to improve, with the quarterly cost / income ratio declining to 52.3%.

In Q3 2025, Inbank reached a new milestone with record sales, with originated volume rising 14% year-on-year to 204 million euros. Growth was driven by high demand for green financing products in Poland, continued buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) sales expansion in the Baltics, and steady growth in direct lending volumes across all markets. For the first 9 months of 2025, originated volume totalled 567 million euros, which is 11% more year-on-year.

By product segment, green financing sales reached a record 39.3 million euros, growing 57% year-on-year. Direct lending sales increased by 48% to 35.1 million euros, supported by an expanded product offering. Merchant solutions remained Inbank's largest segment, with sales up 13% to 68.1 million euros, driven by strong BNPL demand. Car financing was the only segment to record a decline, down 18% year-on-year to 49.3 million euros, mainly reflecting the continued impact of Estonia's motor vehicle tax.

The loan and rental portfolio grew 11% year-on-year to 1.24 billion euros, while the deposit portfolio increased 13% to 1.32 billion euros. As of the end of Q3, Inbank's total assets stood at 1.59 billion euros, growing 11% year-on-year.

Impairments on loans and receivables remained well under control, with the quarterly impairment ratio at 1.52% and 1.57% for the first 9 months, remaining within the bank's target range. By the end of Q3 2025, the number of active customer contracts reached 915,000 and 5,900 active partners.



Priit Põldoja, CEO, comments on the results:

“Throughout 2025, Inbank has demonstrated consistent improvement in both sales and financial performance. For the first time in our history, the originated volume reached a new milestone of 204 million euros, reflecting a 14% year-on-year increase. In addition, our quarterly total net income reached a new record level of 21,9 million euros, growing 21% year-over-year.

In early October, we successfully completed another Tier 2 bond issue on Nasdaq Tallinn, which was more than four times oversubscribed, attracting balanced interest from both retail and institutional investors. The issue raised 8 million euros in subordinated capital to support Inbank's growth in the coming years and further strengthen our capital position.

We have remained focused on profitable growth while delivering value to more than 5,900 partners and 625,000 active customers. To support our continued international growth journey, we are strengthening our foundation through improved returns, greater efficiency, and stronger capital position. Q3 2025 marked another milestone in this journey, and we expect the positive momentum to continue in the coming quarters. At the same time, our team is preparing to seize new growth opportunities and bring Inbank's embedded finance solutions to more merchants and customers across both existing and new European markets.”

Key financial indicators as of 30.09.2025

Total assets EUR 1.59 billion

Loan and rental portfolio EUR 1.24 billion

Customer deposits EUR 1.32 billion

Total equity EUR 161 million

Net profit EUR 5 million

Return on equity 12.5%

Consolidated income statement (in thousands of euros)

