DNO Reports Multi-Asset Swap With Aker BP
|Asset
|Status
|Current Interest
|Post-Deal Interest
|Vilje
|Producing
|28.9%
|–
|Verdande
|Under development
|10.5%
|14%
|Kveikje
|Discovery
|29%
|20%
|PL1171 (Sunndal)
|Exploration
|50%
|34%
|PL1175 (Reka)
|Exploration
|30%
|20%
|PL1204 (Abel)
|Exploration
|60%
|40%
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971, DNO is Norway's oldest oil company and the first to list on the Oslo Stock Exchange in 1981. the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen. More information is available at
