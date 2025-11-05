DNO Reports Multi-Asset Swap With Aker BP

The transaction strengthens DNO's portfolio by increasing its stake in the Verdande field in one of the Company's core areas, Norne in the Norwegian Sea, from 10.5 to 14 percent. Verdande is currently in advanced development and scheduled to start production later this year. In exchange, the Company will transfer its stake in the non-core Vilje field and interests in the Kveikje discovery and three exploration permits to Aker BP.

The swap is in line with DNO's strategy of highgrading its North Sea portfolio following the acquisition of Sval Energi AS in June 2025.

The transaction involves no cash consideration and is subject to authorities' approval.





Changes in interests: