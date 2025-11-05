Akshay Kumar Says Guru Nanak Jayanti Is A Reminder To Spread 'Love'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Commemorating the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti on Wednesday, actor Akshay Kumar penned a heartfelt wish, saying that this day is a reminder of spreading love and goodness.

Posting a picture of Guru Nanak Dev Ji on social media, Akshay wrote, "Heartiest congratulations on the birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. May this day remind us to spread only love and goodness around. (sic)"

In addition to this, veteran actor Anupam Kher also shared good wishes on the occasion.

Kher took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a video of himself offering prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

“Heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Jayanti! Happy Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti to all," he captioned the post.

Guru Nanak Gurpurab is celebrated to mark the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak. He is one of the most celebrated Sikh gurus and also the founder of Sikhism.

Work-wise, on Tuesday, Akshay treated the netizens with a special video featuring actress Disha Patani.

The clip seems to be of the new track from Akshay's highly-awaited sequel "Welcome to the Jungle".

The track is a remixed version of his superhit song "Ek Uuncha Lamba Kad" from his 2007 release "Welcome", featuring Katrina Kaif.

"From our hearts to yours!! What a throwback; 18 years & still an all-time favourite. With so much nostalgia, beautiful Disha & I bring you Welcome to the Jungle... Never forgetting our Queen Katrina," Akshay shared the caption.

The video shows Akshay and Disha tapping a foot to the peppy number. However, this is only a glimpse of the upcoming track.

Helmed by Ahmed Khan, "Welcome to the Jungle" enjoys a stellar ensemble cast with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, and Arshad Warsi in key roles, along with others.