Hardik Pandya Kisses Mahieka Sharma During Car Wash, Internet Can't Keep Calm

Hardik Pandya's images of PDA with model Mahieka Sharma from their beach trip have gone viral. The cricketer appears to have moved on after his breakup with Natasa Stankovic.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, actress-model Mahieka Sharma, have made the internet go crazy with their latest love moment. The duo was recently photographed cleaning Hardik's car together, and their light-hearted chemistry quickly piqued onlookers' interest.

Hardik's Instagram video has gone viral, showing the all-rounder wiping his car with a cloth while Mahieka taunts him and blows him a kiss. The scene between the two quickly went viral, with admirers showering the comments section with heart emojis and praise.

Hardik also uploaded a romantic photo with Mahieka, in which the two are seen close together in the water. The couple's connection appears to be becoming more public with each passing day. Hardik and Mahieka are certainly not hesitant about showing their affection for one other on social media.

On his birthday this year, the batsman made his romance with Mahieka public by posting images of them together on Instagram. It is worth noting that the couple took a beach trip to commemorate the significant occasion.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Hardik and Mahieka made their first public appearance as a couple on October 10 when they were sighted arriving at Mumbai airport together. The couple wore black attire and turned heads with their appearance and chemistry.

Hardik previously married actress Natasha Stankovic in 2020, during the COVID-19 epidemic; however, they announced their separation in July 2024. After his divorce, Hardik dated actress and singer Jasmin Walia.

Mahieka is a model and actress who also posts fashion and fitness stuff on her own Instagram account. She began her career as a freelancer, appearing in a music video for rapper Raga, and went on to play many brief parts in films, including Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Orlando Von Einsiedel's Into the Dusk and Omung Kumar's PM Narendra Modi (2019), co-starring Vivek Oberoi.

The 24-year-old has also appeared in ads. Mahieka's modelling career has included collaborations with top Indian designers such as Anita Dongre, Ritu Kumar, Tarun Tahiliani, Manish Malhotra, and Amit Aggarwal.

She also holds a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt certification and has advanced yoga instructor training.