Tamannaah Bhatia To Sakshi Agarwal: 5 Women Virat Kohli Was Rumored To Date

Before becoming one half of one of India's most celebrated celebrity couples, Virat Kohli's personal life often made headlines. While the cricketer has always maintained privacy, over the years, he was linked to several women, most of these stories remain unconfirmed and based on media speculation. Here's a look at the six women the cricket star was allegedly associated with before marrying actress Anushka Sharma.

Kohli's earliest rumored relationship was reportedly with Kannada actress Sakshi Agarwal. The two were said to have met during his initial cricketing years. However, there is no official confirmation or public appearance to support this claim, making it one of the lesser-known chapters of his rumored dating past.

During his early IPL days, Kohli was briefly linked with South Indian actress Sanjjanaa Galrani. Reports claimed they were spotted together, but the actress later clarified that they were just friends. The rumors faded soon after, as both focused on their respective careers.

In 2011, former Miss India and actress Sarah Jane Dias was said to be dating Kohli. Buzz suggested that he had even invited her to the World Cup final that year. However, neither party confirmed the speculation, and the story soon died down.

Virat Kohli and actress Tamannaah Bhatia reportedly grew close after appearing together in a mobile phone commercial in 2012. Their chemistry sparked dating rumors, but both denied any romantic involvement. Tamannaah later clarified that they were nothing more than professional acquaintances.

English cricketer Danni Wyatt once grabbed headlines after tweeting“Kohli marry me” in 2014. Though meant humorously, the tweet sparked rumors linking her with the Indian cricketer. Later, Wyatt clarified that it was a light-hearted comment and nothing more.

Virat Kohli met Anushka Sharma during a shampoo commercial shoot in 2013. Their friendship soon blossomed into a relationship that captured the nation's attention. After several years together, the couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy, in December 2017. Today, they remain one of India's most admired power couples.